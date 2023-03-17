iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.29. 653,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $103.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

