iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 812,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,352. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

