iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $64.46

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.46 and traded as low as C$64.36. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$64.72, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.65.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

