iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.