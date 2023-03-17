iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

