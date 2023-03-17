ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 752,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 1,113,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 141,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.