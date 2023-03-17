Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

