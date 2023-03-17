Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.68. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

