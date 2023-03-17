JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after purchasing an additional 255,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 659,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

