JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 424,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.39. 4,936,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

