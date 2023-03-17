Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Basf stock opened at €45.09 ($48.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.29. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 12 month high of €56.06 ($60.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

