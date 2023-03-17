Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $137,214.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01169754 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $142,929.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

