JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €66.92 ($71.96) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($60.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.04.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

