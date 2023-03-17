JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

JEPI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,808. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

