Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,033.23

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,033.23 ($97.91) and traded as high as GBX 9,300 ($113.35). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,300 ($113.35), with a volume of 10,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £588.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,759.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,041.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

