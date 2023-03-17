jvl associates llc Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

jvl associates llc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.3% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.83. 614,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.49 and its 200 day moving average is $246.72.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.