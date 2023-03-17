jvl associates llc Purchases 107,363 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 638.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 211,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,935. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

