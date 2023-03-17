jvl associates llc Sells 708 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

jvl associates llc reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.2% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

