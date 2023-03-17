Kava Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Kava has a market capitalization of $441.37 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00050336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,740,315 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

