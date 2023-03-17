Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

KRNY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 291,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,921. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $583.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

In other news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kearny Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

