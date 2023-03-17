Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $177.34 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $177.34 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00365172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,123.10 or 0.26541985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

