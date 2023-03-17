Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.77 ($0.05). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04), with a volume of 535,976 shares.

Keras Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.62.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

