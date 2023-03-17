KeyCorp Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $20.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

