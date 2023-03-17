Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 88,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,232. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

