KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.29. 429,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

