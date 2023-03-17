Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $23.23 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after acquiring an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

