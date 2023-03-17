Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Trading Down 4.4 %

KOPN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 472,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,314. The company has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 86.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 420.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 891,475 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kopin by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.