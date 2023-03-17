K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.1 %

ETR SDF opened at €19.93 ($21.43) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.06. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a one year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

