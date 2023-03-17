Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 5,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.