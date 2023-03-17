Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $97.46. 591,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

