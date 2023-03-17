Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.60. Lannett shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 44,903 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lannett Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

