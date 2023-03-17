LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE LCII traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

