Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,929,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

