LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.73. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 32,208 shares changing hands.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LM Funding America by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.