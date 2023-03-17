Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.73.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $78.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.