Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 780,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,022.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

LOMA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 201,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $757.51 million, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

