Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

LOW stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.64. 1,199,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,990. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

