Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.23.

LULU stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.81. 1,254,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,939. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

