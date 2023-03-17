MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.11. 389,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,421 shares of company stock worth $13,262,161. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

