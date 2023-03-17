Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

M stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 2,648,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

