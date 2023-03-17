Manish Sarin Sells 40,417 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $415,486.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CXM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 289.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

