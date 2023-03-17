Manish Sarin Sells 40,417 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $415,486.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CXM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 289.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.