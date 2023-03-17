MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 2,139,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Insider Activity

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 900.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 217,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 562.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 18.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MannKind by 85.9% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.