Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

