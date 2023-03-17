Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.9 %

MRTN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,394. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 835.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.