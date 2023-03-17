Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company's stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.9 %

MRTN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,394. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 835.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

