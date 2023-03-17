McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,491,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,012,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

