McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

