McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 672.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 116,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,402. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.06.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.