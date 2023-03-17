McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 696,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

