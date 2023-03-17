McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.30. The stock had a trading volume of 779,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average of $262.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.