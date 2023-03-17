McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCH. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

